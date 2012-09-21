DESIGN SPRING: 5 stunning examples of illustration

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

Mash It Up

Mash It Up by CandyKiller

Scottish-based illustrator Brian Taylor is CandyKiller. His work is eerily child-like but with sinister undertones that ensure his work gets noticed. He already has a legion of fans, including those of his now sold out children's book 'Escape From Hat'. You can also purchase CandyKiller prints and vinyl toys from his online store.

Green Urban Jazz Festival

Green Urban Jazz Festival by Kevin Devroo

Kevin Devroo is a creative designer and illustrator. Currently based in Ghent, Belgium, he recently crafted this poster for Café Congé's latest venture - The Green Urban Jazz Festival. Mixing graphic design, illustration and typography, this design perfectly depicts Devroo.

The Perfect Boiled Egg

The Perfect Boiled Egg by Emma Noble

Having just graduated from Chelsea College of Art and Design with a 1st Class Ba Hons in Graphic Design, Emma Noble has already featured in the likes of Computer Arts and Brooklyn Brothers' Inspired by Iceland campaign. Her designs are cute and quirky with enough intrigue to keep you interested.

Eye Life

Eye Life by Chris Keegan

Chris Keegan is an illustrator living and working in London.

Since graduating from Camberwell College of Art he has worked for a wide range of newspapers and magazines including the Financial Times, Time Out and The Guardian. We love his psychedelic style of illustration.

On the Grind

On the Grind by Parker Peterson

Parker Peterson is a digital artist and graphic designer who recently graduated from Iowa State University, with his BFA in Graphic Design. He has also minored in Advertising, and has an emphasis in digital media as well.

'On the Grind' is a packaging project that involved both a branding and brand extension - made of mostly recycled materials and/or bits and pieces from his local grocery store and coffee shop.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.