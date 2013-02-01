DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations from our FREE app

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

'Badger' by Aaron Kitney

Let It Brew is a woodcutting illustration studio. Every illustration is drawn directly onto the wood blocks and then carved using hand tools. The creation of each traditional woodcut prints is based on a delicate devision of labour between illustration, woodcarving and printmaking.

'Flux 2' by Sebastian Andaur

Sebastian Andaur is a self-taught, multidisciplinary freelance Art Director, Digital Artist and Graphic Designer located in Santiago. Andaur works with a variety of techniques, styles, shapes and colours, developing his own visual style with each piece of work. Clients include Puma, Nestlé, and HBO.

'Disorder Mag' by Matthew Ellero

Matthew Ellero is a freelance illustrator who loves producing super-detailed drawings, trying to constantly experiment and push himself, endeavouring to make each illustration he works on better than the last.

'City Girl' by Luis Pinto

Luis Pinto is originally from Mexico, but currently lives in Guatemala; a place that has enabled him to develop a different way of seeing life. He is a graphic designer, but most of his work focuses on his true passion; art and illustration.

'Tears' by Thierry Birkenstock

Thierry Birkenstock, aka Birken, is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer living in Lyon, France. Fond of handmade prints, he particularly likes to print silk screens and linocut posters, but also does traditional inked or digital illustrations and paintings.

