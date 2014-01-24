The 25 most iconic Mac designs

Which Mac design is your favourite?

Yes, we can't believe it either - but it's true: it's 30 years today since Apple's first Macintosh computer went on sale. So it's a great time to take a look back at some of the classic designs of the past, as illustrator Aakash Doshi has done in this brilliant series.

A Bangalore-based student, Doshi's illustrations are sleek and simple - stripping each varient down to its essence, whilst still evoking a certain sense of fun. The series features such forgotten design classics as the Power Macintosh 5000, the 20th anniversary Mac and the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Doshi is not finished yet - there's no sign of the Mac Pro as yet, for example - but his minimalist artwork so far offers a great chance to wallow in some of the great Macs of yesteryear. Let us know if they bring back any memories...

See more illustration work on Aakash Doshi's website.

Which Mac design did you like best? Let us know in the comments box below!