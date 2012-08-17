Five inspiring illustrations from our FREE app!

Not yet downloaded our free iPad app, Design Spring? Here are just a few of the amazing illustrations we've added to the app this week to provide you with oodles of design inspiration!

You'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work and more on the, which offers zoom and functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at beautiful images, download Design Spring today!

8 Basic Moves

Freelance illustrator Lara Crow is on a mission to create "happy drawings" and we found this cute canine cartoon irresistible.

Cassette Player

Román Jusdado is a man of many talents, including illustration, motion graphics, graphic design and web design. He does a great line in gorgeous images of music making devices, which have a photo-realistic, almost air-brushed feel. We love this beautiful rendering of a cassette player, which us back to childhood days of amateur radio plays and makeshift two-track recording.

Yasiin Bey

Meryem Meg is a graphic designer based in Leeds, whose inspiration lies between melodic word play and typographic experimentation. Raised betweent the UK and France, she lists her cultural influences as including tribal pattern making and Latin American street graphics. This limited edition A3 print is available to buy on demand.

Lilypads

Another limited edition print, this serene scene comes courtesy of Bristol based freelance illustrator Sam Hadley. Influenced by Japanese block printing and mid-century illustration, he's also available for commissioned work.

Three Little Words

Welsh designer, illustrator and digital artist Craig Minchington created this remix of an original by Sara Blake, for Justin Maller's Run Your Jewels competition.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email

