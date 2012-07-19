15 stunning HD iPhone 4 wallpapers for designers

We've gathered up 15 awesome illustrations from the likes of Tom Jay, Steven Bonner and Jessica Walsh for you to enjoy on your iPhone. There's everything from 3D, abstract illustration, photography and typography so whatever your design taste, you're bound to find a wallpaper that takes your fancy!

All of these iPhone wallpapers have been saved at iPhone 4 dimensions (960x640) and have a pixel density of 326ppi. What does all this mean? It means they'll look lovely and sharp!

To add these images to your iPhone just visit this post on your device, click the image, press and hold and then select 'Save'. Then simply navigate to your Camera on the iPhone and choose the saved image from your Camera Roll. Select the arrow at the bottom of the Camera Roll and choose 'Use as Wallpaper'.

Now, for those awesome illustrations...

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click on the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

We'll be regularly updating this post with more illustrations for you to download, so keep your eyes peeled!