Topics

15 stunning HD iPhone 4 wallpapers for designers

By Illustration  

Pimp your iPhone to the max with these 15 HD iPhone 4 wallpapers, brought to you by a host of top designers.

We've gathered up 15 awesome illustrations from the likes of Tom Jay, Steven Bonner and Jessica Walsh for you to enjoy on your iPhone. There's everything from 3D, abstract illustration, photography and typography so whatever your design taste, you're bound to find a wallpaper that takes your fancy!

All of these iPhone wallpapers have been saved at iPhone 4 dimensions (960x640) and have a pixel density of 326ppi. What does all this mean? It means they'll look lovely and sharp!

To add these images to your iPhone just visit this post on your device, click the image, press and hold and then select 'Save'. Then simply navigate to your Camera on the iPhone and choose the saved image from your Camera Roll. Select the arrow at the bottom of the Camera Roll and choose 'Use as Wallpaper'.

Now, for those awesome illustrations...

Tom Jay

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

João Oliveira

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Sam Taylor

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Computer Arts

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Ana Albero

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Tom Jay

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Plastibionic

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Jessica Walsh

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Matt Booth

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

João Oliveira

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Steven Bonner

Click on the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click on the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Radim Malinic

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Lauren Gentry

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Richard Nabarro

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Sorin Bechira

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

Click the image to see the full size iPhone wallpaper

We'll be regularly updating this post with more illustrations for you to download, so keep your eyes peeled!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles