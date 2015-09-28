Guess the authors behind these literary illustrations

"All grown-ups were once children but only a few of them remember it"

Some of the most iconic books in history come with a heavy dose of inspiration. Whilst some have imagery of their own, most leave visuals up to the readers' imagination. Artist Mike Hanski is a bookworm through-and-through, so decided to create the kind of quiz fellow bookworms would love.

"I produced an illustration that includes collages based on works of various authors," he explains. "I've made it in a form of a quiz, so readers can try guessing which author is hidden behind every image." With various levels of diffiiculty, some will certainly be easier than others to spot.

We've picked some of our favourite illustrations from the collage below but be sure to head to Hanski's site to see the answers and to have a go at the rest of the creations. Let us know how you do!

The Times ranked this author second on 'The 50 greatest British writers since 1945' list

"Besides, I like libraries. It makes me feel comfortable and secure to have walls of words, beautiful and wise, all around me"

This author won two Writers Guild of America awards for this novel

The author is fluent in six languages

This author is the second most translated in the world since 1979

