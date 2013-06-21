Iconic Vespa scooters celebrated with inspiring illustrations

There's no doubt that Vespa is one of the top brands to ever exist. Almost every city in Europe is buzzing with the sound of their scooters ever since the first model was released back in 1943. Whether you're an auto fan or not, everyone can appreciate the sleek designs the company has released over the years.

French creative agency Nomoon certainly do and to celebrate Vespa's 60th anniversary, they've created this adorable animation. Titled 'Vespalogy', the video documents the various models of the iconic scooter from 1943 to 2013.

The illustrations themselves are inspirational - using simple graphics and bold colours, the agency have perfectly depicted the scooters. The animated tranformations throughout the models is brilliantly done and provides a fun, creative watch.

