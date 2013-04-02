Doctor Who infographic celebrates 50 years of time travel

Click the image to see the full size infographic

The new series of cult TV hit Doctor Who marks the 50th anniversary of the British sci-fi series. Starting in 1963, there have been a total of 11 official Doctors and plenty of adventures. Love it or hate it, there's no denying the legions of fans the show has accumulated over the years.

Also read: The greatest Dalek designs of all time

Doctor Who fan and designer Sam Gilbey was commissioned by Virgin TV to create this illustrated guide to the commemorate the 50th anniversary. Artful and easy to digest, it provides a wealth of information on the history of the character, as well as some interesting factoids and trivia. Click the image above to see it in its full glory.

Gibley is an artist inspired by a lifelong passion for popular culture whose clients include Aardman, Activision, Edgar Wright, Picturehouse Cinemas, Virgin Movies and Working Title. If you're a fan of his style, then head on over to his website where he's also created illustrations for the likes of Jim Carrey, Dredd and the Oscars.

Like this? Read these!

60 brilliant examples of infographics

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Are you a Doctor Who fan? What do you make of the illustrated guide? Let us know in the comments box below!