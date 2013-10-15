Artists collaborate on homage to all things '80s

Click the image to see an enlarged version of the illustration

We're all continually influenced by pop culture as we grow up; subconsciously intergrating our childhood memories and nostalgia into our creative work. This latest collaborative illustration combines all the brilliance of the '80s into one inspiring raucous.

Created by Chicago based artist and animator Joey D, illustrator Francis Kmiecik and artist Ang Puglise, the trio have brought all their talents to the table to produce this eye-wateringly detailed homage to all things '80s.

Packing in as many pop culture nods as they can muster, it's going to be difficult to figure out all of the references. How many can you manage? We could search for hours!

