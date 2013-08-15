Fun illustrations poke fun at 'normal' New York

Fall in love with New York all over again with this illustrative series

Every city has various aspects that make it what it is - whether it's the architecture, the people or the night life. Here, illustrator Rebecca Sloat wanted to showcase her love for the New York by poking fun at the many nuances that make the city what it is - an odd bubble that can only really be understood by those who live there.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, the stereotypical yet wondrous land of beer and cheese, the Green Bay Packers, and strangers who genuinely care about your demeanor," explains Sloat. "I flew east in June of 2012, humming Frank's 'New York, New York,' intending to live in the 'concrete jungle where dreams are made, oh.' After months of being able to afford rent, nourishment, and a great deal of new, trendy items, I think I can finally say, 'I made it!'"

Her illustrations focus on everything from the acceptibility of wearing sweatpants outside the gym - as long as they're Lululemon - to the fact that New Yorkers seem to put straws in everything. It's a delightfully charming ode to a city many have fallen in love with. Check out the project, along with detailed explanations of each illustration, over on Rebecca's website.

Have you got a new illustration series you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!