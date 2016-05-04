Post-It monster art is frighteningly good

Artist John Kenn works for children's television

The humble Post-It note becomes a canvas for creepy doodles in these ink drawing illustrations by John Kenn. Thanks to a clever use of negative space the yellow colour of the sticky note is allowed to shine through, all of which adds to the strange appearance of John's monstrous creations.

The yellow background makes the pictures appear old and rotten

Outside of his work on children's shows, John Kenn (who goes by the name of Don Kenn online) began drawing his surreal sketches as a way to unwind. He describes his work as "a little window into a different world, made of office supplies."

Each piece is drawn on ordinary office supplies

Most of the illustrations see the normal world of everyday people being invaded by sinister monsters such as ghosts, giant spiders, and creatures beyond any imaginable comparison. In this sense the Post-It notes reflect the doodles perfectly. After all, what's more commonplace and ordinary than stationery?

The doodles make excellent use of negative space

A whole gallery of sticky note sketches can be found at the Don Kenn Gallery, where you'll find plenty more of his demonic doodles.