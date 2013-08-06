Topics

40 years of Nike sneaker designs

Sneakerhead and illustrator Stephen Cheetham has created a series of posters that showcase four decades of the sneaker brand.

Some of the best sneaker designs of all time have come from Nike. As a huge fan, illustrator Stephen Cheetham created these posters that showcase 40 years of the sneaker brand.

Starting off in the 1970s and working his way through to current day, Cheetham has illustrated dozens of classic Nike designs. His reverence for the subject matter is clear - which is all the more striking when you consider Cheetham never owned any Nikes during his youth. The Nike Cortez, a casual running sneaker, started off as Cheetham's favourite and remains to this day.

We love the minimalist approach to these posters - which lets the designs speak for themselves. And it's safe to say it's got us hankering for some new footwear!

