QUIZ: Identify the horror movie from these posters

Forget carving the pumpkin or sorting out your fancy dress, start your Halloween celebrations early with this fun quiz. The team at HalloweenCostumes.com cleverly came up with these 10 concepts for minimalist horror movie posters – all you have to do is figure out what film the image depicts.

Find out how you can download these posters for free at the end of the quiz.

How did you get on? Tell us your scores in the comments below.