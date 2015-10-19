Get a close look at Heath Robinson's intricate contraptions

The exhibition brings together a selection of vintage publications

Hosted until Thursday 22 October, McCann London are proud to present the first exhibition of William Heath Robinson's advertising illustrations at their spectacular Grade 2 listed Art Deco Headquarters in Russell Square.

Humorous artist and contraption inventor William Heath Robinson is famous for inventive drawings and commercial illustrations. Producing work for brands like Shredded Wheat and Great Western Trains, Robinson was one of the UK's most popular artists of his era.

This is a fantastic chance to see the work of one of the UK's best-loved artists first hand, plus there are fantastic installations that bring his contraptions to life.

Running from 16 September to 22 October, doors are open between 10am and 5:30pm every weekday. You can get a taster for the exhibition by scrolling through the images below.

Robinson specialised in amazingly intricate contraptions

Publishers are still this busy, we should know

We love this modern take on Blackpool beach

Robinson used his contraptions in his advertising work

His advertising work covered a range of household brands

Robinson packed in humour wherever he could

He was famous for his Shredded Wheat illustrations

The exhibition runs until this Thursday

