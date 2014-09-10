6 great alternatives to Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator CC is a superb vector editing tool that's ideal for print work, web mockups and logo design. But it's also quite expensive and has a steep learning curve for novice users. So what's the alternative to Illustrator?

Since Adobe bought Macromedia and pensioned off Freehand, you might think that the options for vector editing were limited to the Creative Cloud – but there's actually a wealth of very capable software out there for every platform, ranging from desktop applications to web apps.

Common to practically all vector editors is support for the open SVG format, which makes it easy for you to export your artwork in code and render it from that code directly on your website. That doesn't mean that all vector-based image tools are created equal, though, so we’ve picked out five of the best for you to investigate. Let us know what you think of them!

CorelDraw has a long pedigree and offers a mature alternative to Illustrator

Platform: Windows

Windows Price: £478.79

This alternative to Illustrator is an old favourite from Corel – it's been around for more than 20 years and is a mature, fully-featured application as a result.

All the standard vector editing tools are here, as well as an intuitive colour palette system and a fun set of vector shaping tools that allow you to distort basic vectors into more organic shapes.

There's also support for object styles, which can be applied to any element on your canvas including text – much as in Adobe's software.

Other interesting features include the ability to draw placeholder content for page layouts, built-in support for application scripting and advanced fill options that allow you to fill an object with bitmap artwork.

One interesting point of note is that Corel Draw will happily open Microsoft Publisher files, which could be a major timesaver for designers who have clients that send artwork in that format.

Corel is keen to sell you the Corel Draw Suite rather than the standalone product, so you do get a lot for your money including 10,000 clipart files, 1,000 high resolution stock images, 1,000 fonts and 350 templates as well as Corel's alternative to Photoshop, Photo-Paint X6, and a website development tool thrown in.

Although SVG-Edit is limited to the SVG format it’s surprisingly capable

Platform: Web Browser

Web Browser Price: Free

If you're looking to quickly output SVG, or edit an existing SVG file, there are a few online editors that will do the job just as well as Adobe Illustrator.

Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) is an open format that allows you to reproduce your Vector drawings programmatically, and one of the nicest projects is SVG-Edit.

This is built entirely on HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript without requiring any server-side processing. So not only can you use it to create and edit documents, but as it's open source you can also download and modify the code – making your own version if you want.

The standard, albeit basic, toolset of every vector-image editor is here, and although it's limited to the SVG format it's surprisingly capable.

Inkscape has very good SVG integration and supports a number of advanced features

Platform: Windows/Linux (Mac possible if you’re technically minded)

Windows/Linux (Mac possible if you’re technically minded) Price: Free

As with many of the free options available, Inkscape focuses on the SVG format as its primary file format.

This highly capable editor has a very good SVG integration, supporting many of the more advanced features that aren't always available in other apps – such as alpha blending, cloned objects, and markers.

Full support for different colour modes means this is a viable alternative to Illustrator for both print and web design, and although the interface is somewhat simpler than Illustrator, it's still possible to achieve extremely sophisticated artwork. Of particular note is the ability to trace bitmap images, support for variable width strokes and native import of Illustrator files.

There are source binaries available for Windows, Linux, and Mac, and compiled versions currently offered for Windows and Linux.

