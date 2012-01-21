Topics

ImagineFX 114 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 114, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Bryan Wynia's training video, Creature Sculpting in ZBrush Vol 1, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Draw and paint a female face
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Composition: myths and methods
Download assets

Paint an exotic market scene
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Texture tips in Painter 2015
Download assets

Sculpting the perfect portrait
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Painting an original dragon
Download assets

Create mood with value composition
Download assets

Q&A section

Paint arms and hands
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict a bouncing object
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a burns injury
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Draw a character sweating
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a stone character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Show someone in pain
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Bryan Wynia's instructional video, Creature Sculpting in ZBrush Vol 1. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.

See more ImagineFX articles

Topics

ImagineFX