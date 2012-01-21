ImagineFX 116 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 116, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample clip from In-Ah Roediger's training video, Performance and Acting: Creating Believable Characters, which we review in the magazine.
To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.
Workshops section
Improve your creature art
Master light in Photoshop
Turn an idea into sci-fi art
Give your 3D artwork a unique look
Create better thumbnails
Focus on the face
Making reference maquettes
Q&A section
Design leather and metal fantasy armour
Mix photo realism with a loose painting style
Draw a scary skull
Training video sample
Download a clip from In-Ah Roediger's instructional video, Performance and Acting: Creating Believable Characters. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.