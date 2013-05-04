ImagineFX 136 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 136, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.



You can also download a sample clip from Van Arno’s training video, Figure Fundamentals Voume 4, which we review in the magazine. Plus you can get your hands on Houston Sharp's custom brush pack, featuring 152 Photoshop brushes.

Workshops

Make a splash with card art

Pose and paint a flying vehicle

Expand your characters' universe

Create card art with personality

Bring a dark fairy tale to life

Inspiration for watercolours

Q&A section

Paint a rusty robot

Depict crashing waves

Illustrate wet skin

Paint a castle underwater

Training video sample

Download a clip from Van Arno’s instructional video, Figure Fundamentals Voume 4, or watch the clip on our YouTube page.

Houston Sharp's custom brush pack

Download it by clicking here, and be sure to visit the artist's web site.