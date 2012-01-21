Issue 107 workshop files and videos

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 107, including video, layered files, brushes and step images. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample from Realistic Skin with ZBrush and KeyShot, from creature and character artist Dominic Qwek.
Workshop section
Six steps to magical manga
Adopt an unusual angle in your art
Kick-start your manga art!
Animate your digital paintings
Depict a classic male manga face
Tell a story with an image
Paint comics the old-fashioned way
Drawing heads from life
Q&A section
When I paint someone’s legs buckling, they just look weird. Any tips?
I’m having a hard time drawing wolves – do you have any tips?
Can you help me paint light glowing through fur?
What advice can you give me for depicting molten metal?
Could you show me a few ways to depict smoke?
How can I paint cool dreadlocks?
How can I bring a sense of depth to my artworks?
Training video sample
Download a clip from Dominic Qwek's training video, entitled Realistic Skin with ZBrush and KeyShot, in which he explains how to bring fantasy characters to life, layer by layer.