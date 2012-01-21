Topics

Issue 110 workshop files and videos

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 110, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Patrick J Jones's training video, Conan the Conquered Part 1.

To download all workshop and Q&A assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Bring a Greek goddess to life
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Lead the viewer around your art
Download assets

Concept a grand underwater city
Download assets
Download castle study video
Watch castle study video on YouTube

Paint a mythical beast on an iPad
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict an imposing sea god
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Painting an emotive damsel
Download assets

How to draw and shade in 3D
Download assets

To download all of this issue’s workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.

Q&A section

To download all of this issue’s Q&A WIPs and final artwork, click here.

Paint a rooftop scene
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict a dislocated shoulder
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Create art using random shapes
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Mix horror and humour
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a creature in flames
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Using Photoshop textures
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint muddy feathers
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Draw a head from imagination
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Patrick J Jones’s video workshop, Conan the Conquered Part 1.
Watch the clip on YouTube

