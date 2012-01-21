Issue 110 workshop files and videos

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 110, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Patrick J Jones's training video, Conan the Conquered Part 1.

To download all workshop and Q&A assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Bring a Greek goddess to life

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Lead the viewer around your art

Download assets

Concept a grand underwater city

Download assets

Download castle study video

Watch castle study video on YouTube

Paint a mythical beast on an iPad

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Depict an imposing sea god

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Painting an emotive damsel

Download assets

How to draw and shade in 3D

Download assets

To download all of this issue’s workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.

Q&A section

To download all of this issue’s Q&A WIPs and final artwork, click here.

Paint a rooftop scene

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Depict a dislocated shoulder

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Create art using random shapes

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Mix horror and humour

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a creature in flames

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Using Photoshop textures

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint muddy feathers

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Draw a head from imagination

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Patrick J Jones’s video workshop, Conan the Conquered Part 1.

Watch the clip on YouTube