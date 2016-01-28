Save up to 63% when you subscribe to ImagineFX in our January sale

ImagineFX is the world's best-selling magazine for digital artists and is packed with galleries, interviews and product reviews. Whether you're a professional artist, an art student or just create art for a hobby, each page of ImagineFX is filled with unrivalled advice from our team of world-famous artists.

Whether you want it delivered to your door, your device or both, we have a range of discounted options for you to choose from.

BREAKING NEWS! Get an an extra 24% off everything (single issues, subscriptions, specials, binders, etc) with no minimum spend for 24 hours running from 10am Friday 29 January to 10am Saturday 30 January (GMT)!

Offer ends 31 January, so hurry!