6 ways to conquer your inner critic

Click to see the full-size infographic

Every artist has an inner-critic, in fact it's a necessary tool if you want to become a creative genius. But what do you do when that critical voice gets out of hand and stops you from getting anything done at all?

The answers might lie in this supportive infographic from 24slides. Covering everything from self-perception to creative prompts, this infographic confronts some of the paralysing sides of creativity head-on.

This infographic doesn't just tackle self-criticism, it also helps creatives get back on track by providing some much-needed motivation. So if you're finding it difficult to overcome your own high standards, take five minutes to read this infographic and start putting the advice into action today.

