15 design terms you're probably getting wrong

Any designer will tell you that the industry is teeming with design terms you need to know if you're going to be taken seriously by your peers and clients. The last thing you want is to lose authority because you confused negative space with a silhouette, or the Golden Ratio with the Fibonacci sequence.

However, it would seem that some terminology is more tricky to remember than others. Compiled by Creative Market, this infographic runs through some of the most frequently mistaken design terms and explains the correct usage.

Hit the icon in the top right of the image to see it full size.

Click the infographic to see the full-size version

