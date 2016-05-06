How to design the perfect craft beer label

Crack the craft beer market with the help of this infographic

If the huge reaction to the iconic Guinness harp recently getting a new logo design is anything to go by, then it seems beer branding has a huge impact on how consumers enjoy their alcohol. To help craft beer manufactures crack the fine art of beverage packaging design, the team at Fast Labels have put together this comprehensive infographic.

As well as shedding some light on just how competitive the industry is, this infographic also looks into what different label materials say about your brand. There are also guidelines on what your label should and should not contain, all based on legal guidelines and best practices.

Not convinced that label designs make a huge amount of difference to how customers perceive your brand? Think again. This infographic is rounded off with a smattering of quotes from participants, all of which argue that an eye-catching label is crucial for any craft beers hoping to attract new buyers.