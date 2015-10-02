Topics

10 logo design essentials for beginners

Starting out in logo design? This infographic will help set you straight.

We found this handy infographic on Blue Soda Promo's blog and while it's not exactly one of the best infographics around in terms of beautiful data visualization, we thought it provided a useful go-to guide for those starting out in the world of logo design, and branding beginners.

Follow these tips and you won't go far wrong – then the only limits are your talent and imagination (and the brief, of course…). For more advanced logo and branding advice and tutorials, have a search of our logo design and branding channels – and make sure you're subscribed to Computer Arts!

