Discover what people get up to on the Underground

Click on the image to see the full-size graphic

Did you know that Londoners spend over a year of their lives commuting on the Tube? We didn't, until The Watch Hut commissioned a survey about the London Underground and found some interesting stats – then created a Tube map-style infographic with them.

Basing its design on electrical draughtsman Harry Beck's 1931 London Underground map, the infographic neatly presents all the data you could require about your commute. Those of you who live and work in London may recognise yourself in some of the stats – as may other city-dwellers around the world…

