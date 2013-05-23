Topics

London Underground map recreated entirely in CSS

By Illustration  

Web designer John Galantini creates a CSS tube map to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the London Underground this year.

The London Underground map was designed in 1931 by electrical draughtsman Harry Beck. Since then, many people have recreated the iconic design, some sticking exactly to the original concept, others putting their own twist on it.

This year marks the sesquicentennial anniversary of the London Underground so freelance web developer John Galantini decided to create his own, particularly impressive, tribute to the infamous map. While it may look like a simple PDF, it was, in fact, created entirely from HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

To put things into context, these programming languages are set up primarily for the styling of web pages, so using them to create an illustration such as this takes a huge amount of time, skill and patience.

We honestly find it hard to get our heads around how difficult it must have been to create this intricate maze of stations purely through written markup. Dedicated to perfecting the design, Galantini spent a painstaking 120 hours over five weeks to complete it. Now that's what we call dedication.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen a great example of an image created entirely in CSS? Let us know in the comments below...

See more Illustration articles

Topics

CSS
Illustration

Related articles