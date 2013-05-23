London Underground map recreated entirely in CSS

The London Underground map was designed in 1931 by electrical draughtsman Harry Beck. Since then, many people have recreated the iconic design, some sticking exactly to the original concept, others putting their own twist on it.

This year marks the sesquicentennial anniversary of the London Underground so freelance web developer John Galantini decided to create his own, particularly impressive, tribute to the infamous map. While it may look like a simple PDF, it was, in fact, created entirely from HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

To put things into context, these programming languages are set up primarily for the styling of web pages, so using them to create an illustration such as this takes a huge amount of time, skill and patience.

We honestly find it hard to get our heads around how difficult it must have been to create this intricate maze of stations purely through written markup. Dedicated to perfecting the design, Galantini spent a painstaking 120 hours over five weeks to complete it. Now that's what we call dedication.

Visiting London? Check out our fantastic Designer's Guide to London

Like this? Read these!

Great web fonts for designers - and they're free

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Have you seen a great example of an image created entirely in CSS? Let us know in the comments below...