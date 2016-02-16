Have a nap to improve productivity and creativity

Click on image to see full-sized infographic

Napping confers many great benefits – it can boost alertness, productivity and mood, which are all key components of the creative life whether you're working from home or in design offices and studios. Naps have even been shown to reduce blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease, which could make them as important as desk exercises in terms of workplace wellbeing.

However, when it comes to your afternoon nap, you can't just close your eyes and hope for the best. You have to plan the nap! This is because not all naps are created equal and some will be better for you than others.

The most important decision is how long to nap for. A 10 minute nap might sound insignificant, but research shows it can enhance memory function. A 20 to 30 minute nap is considered the optimal nap time, increasing alertness and concentration and sharpening motor skills.

On the other hand, a nap of 40 to 60 minutes is liable to make you feel groggy and be unproductive upon waking.

Wellness gurus Art of Wellbeing put together health infographics, including the one at the top of the page which outlines seven steps to the perfect nap. Visit their website too, as their ultimate guide to napping outlines everything you've ever wanted to know about the humble nap.

Like this? Read these: