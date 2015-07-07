15 golden principles of visual hierarchy

Click on the image to see the full-size infographic

We took another trip to Designmantic.com and found this – one of the best infographics we've seen that gives graphic and web designers 15 simple principles of visual heirarchy – so we had to share it with you!

Designmantic created the 10 commandments of typography, UI, and colour theory that you may have seen on our pages, and now they've designed this graphic to help you implement visual hierarchy in your data and reduce the noise.

