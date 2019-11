Click image to enlarge

We visited Designmantic.com and found this – one of the best infographics we've seen covering colour theory in web design. Designmantic created the 10 commandments of typography and 10 commandments of UI that you may have seen on our pages already, and now they've designed this bold graphic to help you get your website colour scheme spot-on. Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

