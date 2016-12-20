10 memes that all designers will understand

It's hard being a designer when you're surrounded by people who don't understand what you do, and don't get what makes you so cross about spec work and badly-kerned text.

It's all right, though, because the internet understands. And this part of the internet understands particularly well. Welcome to your new favourite Instagram account: screensaviors. It's a fantastic flow of red-hot memes with a powerful design flavour, and more than a hint of mild Sagmeister obsession. And who can blame it, hey?

Follow away! But just to give you a bit of a taste, here are 10 of our favourite posts; you see, it really does understand.

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Nov 5, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:21am PST

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Nov 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Nov 19, 2016 at 7:20pm PST

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Nov 19, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Oct 19, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Oct 12, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Sep 30, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

A photo posted by Paragraph Styles P (@screensaviors) A photo posted by on on Jul 9, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

Related articles: