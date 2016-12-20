10 memes that all designers will understand

It's hard being a designer when you're surrounded by people who don't understand what you do, and don't get what makes you so cross about spec work and badly-kerned text.
It's all right, though, because the internet understands. And this part of the internet understands particularly well. Welcome to your new favourite Instagram account: screensaviors. It's a fantastic flow of red-hot memes with a powerful design flavour, and more than a hint of mild Sagmeister obsession. And who can blame it, hey?
Follow away! But just to give you a bit of a taste, here are 10 of our favourite posts; you see, it really does understand.
