Revised editing tool promises to revolutionise font creation

When it comes to graphic design, fonts can make or break a project. Get your typography right, and you're on the way to a strong piece of branding or advertising. Get it wrong, and there will be plenty of designers ready and waiting to point out your mistakes.

So if you want to get your typography just right, you can either choose from a vast range of existing styles, or you can go one step further and make your own font. To help designers create their own font, Prototypo provides accessible tools that creative can use to style bespoke typography.

With easy to use sliders that control over 30 parameters (such as x-height, serif curves, width etc), Prototypo gives designers direct control over their fonts. And in the recently launched Prototypo v2, users are free to change a point, a curve, or a whole part of a letter.

Simple sliders make it easy to design your own font

Even the appearance of strokes are controlled by parameters that mimc traditional lettering made with a pen and paper. These include the position of the pen, as well as its angle and pressure on the page.

The biggest update, however, allows users to amend small imperfections that arise when sliders are pushed to the extreme. This allows designers to go back on changes they've made and fix them accordingly.

Topped off with a feature that lets users switch all the built-in components of a glyph, designers can now create a fully functional font using just Prototypo alone.

