Feline font family comes with its own set of dingcats

Are you a cat person or a dog person? If you said dog person, just pretend you're a cat person for a bit, all right? We'll try and find something dog-related for you soon.

And if you're a cat person, do we have a treat for you! Kitten is a brush typeface family designed by Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini, with illustrations by Isabella Ahmadzadeh, and it's inspired by everyone's favourite domestic furry psychopaths.

Kitten comes in all the styles and weights you need

Its playful letterforms come in three styles - regular, swashy and slant - with multiple weights to add to the variety, and best of all it also features an additional set of adorable feline dingbats - or dingcats, if you prefer. And yes, we very much prefer.

Kitten is suitable for all manner of uses; its designer suggests that its curvy and bold shapes in the regular weight are purrfect for logo design and display use, while its single stroke monoline weight and condensed slant variant are suitable for longer text blocks.

If you're after a playful brush font that'll murder your garden birds, you're in luck

It also features over 60 special ligature characters, as well as support for more than 40 languages, with a full range of accents and diacritics.

It's completely free to use in personal, non-commercial projects, while if you'd like to use Kitten commercially you can buy it from Zetafonts with various licence options available.