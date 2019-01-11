12 pretty fonts to glam up your projects

We all know that pretty things are hard to resist, and that applies to typography as much as it does to ceramics or cakes. To make sure your next piece of work wins people over with its adorable aesthetics, check out these 12 pretty fonts.

There's something here for a range of budgets, so hopefully you'll be able to find the ideal font for your work. If you're looking solely for free fonts, however, then don't miss our list of the best free fonts.

Make the most of Viva Beautiful's alternates and ligatures for a hand-painted vibe

Format: OTF, TT

Starting off our list of pretty fonts is Viva Beautiful, a hand-painted brush script. It's available in two script styles (Regular or B) and an all caps font, and both scripts come in a basic or pro version. The pro versions include OpenType alternates and common ligatures that you can use to give your work a realistic hand-drawn look, and the entire set is designed with fashion, beauty products, food, apparel and magazines in mind; get the whole set now for £61.48.

Quiche Sans is based on serif didone fonts, but without the serifs

Format: OTF

We love the look of Adam Ladd's Quiche Sans; it's inspired by the elegance of serif didone fonts with their extreme thicks and thins, but it's designed without the serifs and with tapered stroke endings to create a uniquely modern and sophisticated look. It comes with many useful OpenType features including multiple stylistic alternates, swash capitals and ligatures, and the full set of 14 fonts can be yours for £66.99.

Be sure to use Carolyna Pro Black with OpenType friendly applications

Format: OTF, TT

This handwritten calligraphy font has a touch of charm about it thanks to its characterful swashes and thick brush strokes. Carolyna Pro Black comes with over 1,000 characters and stylistic alternatives, and is available to download for £60.99.

Mulberry is a more slender calligraphy font alternative

Format: OTF, TT

Looking for a calligraphy set with a bit more variety? Meet Mulberry, another stylish font with a handwritten finish. Mulberry comes as a group of six fonts that cover a whole array of different styles and ligatures. What's more, you can download them all now for $58.

Hollyhock has a whimsical messy finish

Format: OTF

The first few fonts have been lovely and neat, but if you're after something a little more rambunctious, be sure to give Hollyhock a whirl. This typeset is on the slipshod end of the pretty spectrum, and there's always the option to switch between the wild and tame letter styles. Download these rebellious letterforms for £22.99/$32.

Celebrate the good things in life with Saturday Script

Format: OTF

Describing itself as "a care-free, handwritten script with authentic tell-tale dry brush imperfections", Saturday Script is a stylish set that celebrates all the good things in life. (It's named after the best day of the week after all.) With two sets of extra alternate lowercase letters. Saturday Script can be yours for just $18.

Talk about flower power

Format: OTF, TT

What could be more pretty than a field of flowers? How about a font set that's made up of hundreds of little flowers and petals? That's exactly what you get with the sensibly named Flowertype, a typeset that realises letters, numbers and symbols with tiny pieces of foliage. Pick up Flowertype today for the reduced price of £37.98.

Azoe is a characterful font that stays easy to read

Format: OTF, TT

Azoe is a stylised handwriting font that keeps a sense of character but crucially makes it easy to read. This set comes with extended characters, plus Western European diacritics and ligature. Available as two sets (standard and bold), you can grab all the Azoe fonts for the reduced price of £37.98.

You get a lot for your money with Maris

Format: OTF

There are 36 fonts in total in the Maris font family, so there are plenty of pretty styles to choose from in this typeface alone. Underpinning all of these fonts, though, is a richness, elegance and subtlety. Perfect for custom headlines and logotypes, the whole cornucopia of Maris fonts can be yours to download for £100.98.

Daft Brush has a stylish and contemporary attitude

Format: OTF, TT

Time to move away from the quaint and handwritten pretty fonts, and to meet a typeset loaded with summer vibes. That's right, Daft Brush is a versatile font with four alternatives for each letter, and thanks to its smooth shape and textured finish, it just screams summertime fun. Snap up both fonts in this set for just £25.99.

Selfie achieves its elegance with a purity of form

Format: OTF

This connected, sans serif font is based on vintage signage scripts found in Galerías in Buenos Aires. Favouring an elegant shape over different brush thicknesses usually found in pretty calligraphy fonts, Selfie includes five styles that you can download for £66.99.

This cute and fun font is perfect for packaging

Format: OTF

Another font family based in signage, Sorvettero is a sans serif, layered and unicase typeface that's ideal for logos, packaging and signage, or whatever else your imagination can bring to life. The family includes six different styles for £47.99.

Related articles: