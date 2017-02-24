Are these the strangest advertising campaigns ever?

It's easy to be cynical about advertising. After all, adverts just want to make people buy products, right? Well, yes and no. Adverts are also a way for companies to express themselves, cultivate an audience, and even have a bit of fun in the process.

Whether it's a clever pop-up ad on a laptop or an innovative bit of billboard advertising on the side of a road, being a bit more creative with your campaign can really help get your message across. The latest infographic from Exporta has rounded up the strangest and most amusing advertising campaigns from around the world to show you how the pros reach their audience.

From the quirky but amusing Old Spice advert to the screen-smashing irritant that is the Go Compare opera singer, this infographic is packed with promotional oddities. Alongside some favourites from yesteryear there are also a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Click the image to see the full-size infographic

Related articles: