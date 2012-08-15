DESIGN SPRING: Five awesome illustrations to inspire you!

For those of you who haven't yet downloaded our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, we thought we'd give you a taste of what it has to offer. Here are just five of the amazing illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

01. Crouch End Dinosaur

We adore this creation by self-professed 'dinomental artist' Andy Council. He's transformed the leafy North London borough of Crouch End into a colossal prehistoric beast, striding the streets of the capital. And why the heck not, eh?

02. Nice ice

This bright and breezy design is typical of freelance illustrator Holly Sims' uplifting artwork. Subtly retro, it's simple but effective - and we love the elegant typography.

03. Skyfall

Freelance illustrator, art director and graphic designer Sam Gilbey is a keen aficionado of pulp culture, and his take on the new James Bond movie captures the edgy portrayal Daniel Craig has brought to the role admirably; what it leaves out is as important as what it includes.

04. Sotomayor

Established in 2005 by husband and wife team, Sam and Jess Baum, Studio Baum is an independent studio working on everything from brand development and letterpress printing to digital design. This design, part of a series of prints celebrating sporting world records, shows just what you can achieve with an uncompromising approach to colour and typography.

05. Mementos

Portuguese art director, graphic designer and illustrator João Oliveira is known as the Neon Wizard, and rightly so: this fun collection of 3D mementos is just plain gorgeous.

