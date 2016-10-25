Topics

Insect-inspired packaging lights up beautiful new brand identity

This ingenious light bulb packaging is filled with bright ideas, borrowed from the natural world.

How many designers does it take to package a light bulb? In this project for the Belarus electrical company CS, the answer is only two. With design and art direction by Angelina Pischikova, and lovely line illustrations courtesy of Anna Orlovskaya, these unique light bulb boxes turn the product into an important part of the packaging design.

Decorated with detailed drawings of insects, these boxes use clever openings to show off the lightbulbs. The bulbs themselves are paired with certain bugs depending on their shape and size. Long, thin bulbs are stored in dragonfly boxes, while the coiled stripes of an energy saving bulb become the abdomen of a bumble bee.

Art director Pischikova explains the thought process behind these boxes. "Inventor Thomas Edison's words that a firefly is an ideal cold light source prompted the idea of comparing the various forms of light bulbs with various insects . So a client will see it not just as an ordinary luminaire, but as an independent form."

Explore the full range of bulbs and boxes in the gallery of photographs by Yury Rumovski below.

Image 1 of 5

The full menagerie of insect light bulbs

Image 2 of 5

We love how the shape of the bulb reflects the appearance of a bumble bee

Image 3 of 5

The boxes are also printed with designs inspired by electrical circuits

Image 4 of 5

Old engravings in physics books also provided the illustrator with inspiration

Image 5 of 5

Each style of bulb is given its own number

