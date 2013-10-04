Intricate cut-outs make the news a work of art

Hundreds of people, from writers and editors to designers and picture editors, put their heart and soul into making your daily newspaper the best it can be. But once you've read it, it's normally thrown into the recycling and forgotten about. In many ways, it's a shame to see all that hard work and creativity discarded so quickly and easily.

Someone who certainly feels that way is Canadian artist Myriam Dion - and so she's decided to do something about it, cutting tiny, intricate patterns into newspaper pages to turn them into works of art.

Playing with images, photography, illustrations and typography, these creations are stunning, and a beautiful tribute to the oft-overlooked work of newspaper photographers and designers.

