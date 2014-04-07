Nautical playing cards decked out with abstract illustrations

Designer Lisa Nemetz decks out her nautical playing cards to perfection

Decks of cards are the perfect canvas for almost any designer, with imaginative custom playing cards with all manner of styles and mediums. The packaging design for the cards often comes into play too and this latest project from German graphic designer Lisa Nemetz combines creativity, packaging and linocut illustration to perfection.

An extremely passionate graphic designer, specialising in branding, typography and lettering, Nemetz has produced some truly inspiring works in recent months. Here, her nautical playing cards were created using hand-crafted stamps.

Including numbers, shapes and characters, she sticks to the nautical colour scheme of red, white and blue. Effortlessly teaming together the ship-like aspects, these playing cards are some of the prettiest we've ever seen.

See more inspiring work over on Lisa Nemetz's website.

