Stunning love letter to San Francisco's fog

Every city has its fair share of fog but we're pretty sure it's never looked this good. Capturing the kind of beauty that's often missed, short film 'Adrift' is a love letter to the fog of the San Francisco Bay Area and my, does it look breathtaking.

After the success of his first short film 'The Unseen Sea', photographer Simon Christen wanted to capture the magical interaction between the soft mist, the ridges of the California coast and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. 'Adrift' was born and showcases Christen's impeccable skills at capturing difficult scenarios.

"The weather conditions have to be just right for the fog to glide over the hills and under the bridge" Christen explains. Taking two years of 5am starts and endless hours of driving, it's an inspired look into the beauty of the California coast - all the hard work definitely paid off.

