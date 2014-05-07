Surreal collaboration will appeal to socks addicts

Odd socks have never looked so good with this latest range

When design collides with garment production, it's often a beautiful thing. The fabrics allow you to create almost any pattern, shape or print that your heart desires with the likes of geometric clothes becoming more and more popular.

In the rush of the everyday, you could be forgiven for not putting on a pair of matching socks. Whilst some would be horrified at this notion, a little company in Australia have decided to celebrate the style with a range of gorgeous odd socks. Odd Pears was founded on a simple love for socks, oddities and polka dots and this latest collaboration is as beautiful as socks become.

Working with multidisciplinary designer and art director Leta Sobierajski, this latest range is a surreal, fantastically coloured group of face-less figures sporting Odd Pears in clashing colours and curious compositions. Take a look below.

