Terrible clients; every agency's worst nightmares

Sometimes your relationship with clients is smooth sailing, but other times you may happen upon some choppy waters. Mart Virkus from time-tracker Toggl has taken this idea one step further and added pirates into the metaphor, with difficult clients becoming the scourge of the seven seas.

In one of the wittiest infographics we've come across, terrible clients become all sorts of nautical nightmares. There's The Moby Dick of clients, who agencies devote all of their time following for no return, or there are sharks who keep taking bites out of an agency's time and patience.

If you've ever encountered a difficult client, chances are you'll find them represented in this infographic – our favourite is The Flying Dutchman, the client with the last minute surprise.

Check out the whole fleet of frustrating clients below.

Click the icon in the top right to see the full-size infographic

