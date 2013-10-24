Tiny imaginary cities carved out of wood

Artist McNabb creates each building individually by hand

Wood you believe these carefully crafted sculptures?! An intricate and painstakingly tedious task, these cities created from a variety of wooden materials have had us gawping in awe - from the simpler cityscapes to the surreal table sculptures.

Created by artist and sculptor James McNabb, he carves every single building by hand before becoming these extraordinarily detailed cityscapes. Using a bandsaw for his work, McNabb takes pleasure from the way the marks of the saw blade mimic the real-world textures and patterns you would find in a real city environment.

"Like viewing the skyline from across the Hudson, I aim to make each of my sculptures engaging from across the room," McNabb explains. Well, we can certainly say that he's caught our attention.

[via Fast Company]

