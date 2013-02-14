Short film realizes the imagination of a child

What happens when you ask a six-year-old to come up with a film plot? That's just what college graduate Biana Giaever did and the outcome is one of the sweetest, most inspiring short films we've come across in a long time.

'The Scared is scared' is an enlightening and life-affirming creation that brings a few home truths to the small screen. Starting off with a story about a bear and a mouse, the tale then unfolds into a series of life lessons that we can all learn from.

As well as the cute storyline, there's also some highly creative talents thrown in. Kinetic typography is afoot, as well as some stunning illustrations, animations and editing. We dare you not to leave your screen smiling from ear-to-ear after you've watched it.

