If you spent $57k on a camera, you could take mind-blowing photos like these

It's no secret that decent cameras are expensive. However, this one will make your photography kit look like a kid's toy. The Phase One XT is a field camera that packs 150 megapixels of power and comes with a $57,000 price tag. Yes, you read that correctly.

Clearly this is not your average camera, and for the vast majority of people it's not necessary. The Phase One XT is aimed at high-end, professional landscape photographers looking for the very best image quality, but in a portable bit of kit. For something more affordable, take a look at our guide to the best cameras for creatives, or even our guide to the best camera phones in 2019.

For now, let's get back to that Phase One mega-camera. Brand ambassador Rueben Wu has taken the XT out for a spin, to give you a taste of kind of photos you can take with one of the most expensive cameras in the world.

(Image credit: Phase One / Reuben Wu)

The light effect seen here was created using a drone with a light attached. "My style is taking a familiar landscape and casting it with an unfamiliar light," Wu explains in the Phase One video (below).

(Image credit: Phase One / Reuben Wu)

Wu took a week travelling around Bolivia to put the super-expensive camera through its paces.

(Image credit: Phase One / Reuben Wu)

The incredible image above shows Wu's trademark light effects. "Taking pictures at night really amplifies an experience for me, because it allows me to look harder at where I am," he says. You can watch the video below.

Read more about the Phase One XT on our sister site Digital Camera World.

