Get cool SFX on your iPhone with Cinefy

Worth downloading just to have a play with it - but we guarantee you'll be tinkering with it for hours!

If you're starting out in film-making or was to spice up your YouTube clips, you can now add special effects easily thanks to the Cinefy app for iPhone.

Cinefy has over 100 photorealistic special effects and animations to play with, and the interface is incredibly easy to use - in fact, this app could do for video editing what Instagram has done for photo editing.

You can also download effects packs include titles, overlay effects, and sounds to add even more to your mini-productions.

Watch this! A glimpse of what Cinefy can do:

OK, you're not going to create a Hollywood blockbuster on your phone just by using this app, but Cinefy is a whole heap of fun to mess around with and can help you hone your video editing skills.

Key info