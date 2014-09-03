Create interactive UI elements, no coding experience required

User interface designer Benjamin De Cock has unveiled uilang, a programming language that works as a coding 'appetiser' for designers who would like to get into JavaScript.

It enables you to create user interface components and add interactivity to your site, without requiring any programming knowledge. You can make popovers, tabs, galleries and overlays, and show, hide and animate things in response to clicks from the user.

In a post detailing the story behind the language, De Cock explains that when he first learned JavaScript he tried to work with jQuery but found it a difficult entry point. He made uilang, an "extreme simplification of JavaScript", so that designers can learn how to think conceptually about event handling and hopefully get excited about coding.

De Cock describes uilang as "fast, multi-platform and extremely lightweight", so you can use it in production straight away.