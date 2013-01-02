Latest 3D World magazine out now!

In the latest issue of 3D World, you'll find:
- Free iClone software and Digital-Tutors video training
- Tutorials on Maya character design, Blender fluid sims and creature art, including 9 hours of video tips.
- Weta Digital reveals all about its Gollum update for the new Hobbit movie.
Download the complete version of iClone4 Pro for Windows, courtesy of Reallusion! iClone enables you to easily create CG movies for pre-viz or online distribution. Use the built-in content library to set up your scene, then customise your assets to create a unique movie! (Offer ends 30 April 2013.)
Download a complete ZBrush training video, courtesy of Digital-Tutors! Explore the potential of portraying narrative in a scene as you sculpt your models, with nearly three hours of in-depth tuition.
IN THE MAGAZINE
The Hobbit
Studios to watch in 2013
TRAINING | PRACTICAL TUTORIALS TO BOOST YOUR 3D SKILLS
Create a cartoon genie
The Green Ruby Pumpkin
Simulate fluids in Blender
Developing an image
Scene creation in ZBrush
Create an iClone 4 movie
Questions & Answers
On test
Unity4 Pro: Has version 4 has enhanced its appeal?
Substance Designer 3.1: A new kind of texturing application
TouchAnimator: An innovative 3D animation iPad app
Precision Workstation T7600 Advanced: Dell’s industrial-strength workstation
Evermotion Archmodels 106 / Massive Black Volume 2: Content and book reviews
Also in this issue
Projects: Includes Aardman’s synthetic creatures for FedEx, and Dentsu’s Panasonic spot
Inspirational reader artwork: ArchViz, creature art and more
Short Cuts: The team behind slapstick short Dum Spiro
Debrief: How the immersive SpacePark360 fulldome show was created
Freeze Frame: How to build a 3D facility for hit TV show Merlin
Downloads
This issue’s downloads deliver 9 hours of video tips including: videos on character design in Maya, animating a scene in iClone and simulating fluids on Blender, plus videos and files for the Cinema 4D and Silo Q&As.