Latest 3D World magazine out now!

In the latest issue of 3D World, you'll find:

Free iClone software and Digital-Tutors video training

Tutorials on Maya character design, Blender fluid sims and creature art, including 9 hours of video tips.

Weta Digital reveals all about its Gollum update for the new Hobbit movie.

Download the complete version of iClone4 Pro for Windows, courtesy of Reallusion! iClone enables you to easily create CG movies for pre-viz or online distribution. Use the built-in content library to set up your scene, then customise your assets to create a unique movie! (Offer ends 30 April 2013.)

Download a complete ZBrush training video, courtesy of Digital-Tutors! Explore the potential of portraying narrative in a scene as you sculpt your models, with nearly three hours of in-depth tuition.

IN THE MAGAZINE

The Hobbit

Renee Dunlop talks to Weta’s digital wizards about the long-anticipated 48-frames-per-second epic

Studios to watch in 2013

From Cloud Imperium Games Corporation to Mr X, these are the studios doing big things this year

TRAINING | PRACTICAL TUTORIALS TO BOOST YOUR 3D SKILLS

Create a cartoon genie

Antony Ward’s cartoon character illustration workflow for Serena the genie, from sketch to render

The Green Ruby Pumpkin

Miguel Ortega and Tran Ma on how they created their Wizard of Oz-inspired short film in Maya

Simulate fluids in Blender

Add splashing liquids Phil Nolan’s in-depth guide to creating realistic fluid simulations

Developing an image

Rafael Vallaperde shares the work behind his illustration of an octopus

Scene creation in ZBrush

Digital-Tutors shows how to give your model a memorable showcase

Create an iClone 4 movie

Alan Marques reveals how to make a 3D movie in just a few hours

Questions & Answers

Our experts respond to queries on material subdivisions, using UV tools and realistic scene lighting

On test

Unity4 Pro: Has version 4 has enhanced its appeal?

Substance Designer 3.1: A new kind of texturing application

TouchAnimator: An innovative 3D animation iPad app

Precision Workstation T7600 Advanced: Dell’s industrial-strength workstation

Evermotion Archmodels 106 / Massive Black Volume 2: Content and book reviews

Also in this issue

Projects: Includes Aardman’s synthetic creatures for FedEx, and Dentsu’s Panasonic spot

Inspirational reader artwork: ArchViz, creature art and more

Short Cuts: The team behind slapstick short Dum Spiro

Debrief: How the immersive SpacePark360 fulldome show was created

Freeze Frame: How to build a 3D facility for hit TV show Merlin

Be inspired by our collection of CG artworks created by 3D World readers from around the globe

Downloads

This issue’s downloads deliver 9 hours of video tips including: videos on character design in Maya, animating a scene in iClone and simulating fluids on Blender, plus videos and files for the Cinema 4D and Silo Q&As.