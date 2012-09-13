Check out eBay's redesigned logo

After 17 years, ecommerce giant eBay a new logo design, which it released to the world today.

The red, green, blue and yellow colours remain in the new logo (shown above), but the font choice and alignment of the letters are much sleeker and minimalistic, suggesting an attempt to convey a more modern, professional image.

The comparison with the old logo (shown below), which remains in use across eBay sites for the time being, is dramatic.

President of eBay Devin Wenig said in an open letter that the change reflected the evolution of eBay as a company: "Shop eBay today and you’ll discover more visual search, making browsing for what you want simpler and more enjoyable. This is the new eBay".

The new branding will be rolled out across eBay's sites from this Autumn onwards. You can read the full statement on a special minisite created for the announcement.

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the Comments!