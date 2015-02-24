TV service Freeview unveils new logo

Freeview, the UK's most watched digital TV service, has undergone a major rebrand, led by creative agency DixonBaxi. The move is part of Freeview's strategic drive to bring connected television to a mass UK audience.

The new Freeview logo is a vibrant and colourful.

The new logo retains the red heritage of the brand, but has been completely redesigned with added dimension - an angular form that suggests agility, choice and a sense of fun.

The previous logo was a more simple and flat affair.

"[The new logo's] vibrant colour has a lightness of spirit and innate sense of energy, yet feels human and engaging,” reads a release from DixonBaxi.

Guy North, Freeview Managing Director, said: "The Freeview and Freeview Play logos are bold, contemporary and will stand out in what is a very crowded TV market. Today marks the start of an exciting future for the Freeview brand."

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read this!